How a visually impaired teen who hated gym finally found a sport she loves
The worst of it was the balls thrown in her face by other kids who knew she wouldn't see them in time to make a catch. The bullying in gym class was taking its toll on Emily Kennier, a 13-year-old visually impaired girl from Cole Harbour, N.S., even as her mother encouraged her to be strong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Tue
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC