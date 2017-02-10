Hiker rescued from Chebucto Head trai...

Hiker rescued from Chebucto Head trail using unusual approach

A crew with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency used a rescue boat to get a hiker with a suspected broken ankle off the Chebucto Head trail in Duncans Cove, N.S., on Saturday morning. Once the hiker was off the rocks and into the boat, he was transferred to the Canadian Coast Guard vessel Sambro, which then travelled to Ketch Harbour to meet an awaiting ambulance.

