Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding in some areas: Environment Canada
With the mild temperatures and rainfall causing snow to melt, Environment Canada is warning drivers to watch out for flash floods or large pools of water on roads. The weather agency has issued rainfall warnings for the counties of Halifax, Inverness , Richmond, Cape Breton, Victoria and Guysborough.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|6 hr
|HRM123
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC