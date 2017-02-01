Halifax Muslims wary, local mosques e...

Halifax Muslims wary, local mosques eye security in wake of Quebec shooting

13 hrs ago Read more: CBC News

A spiritual leader at a Halifax mosque says some members of the local Muslim community may choose to pray at home in the wake of a shooting at a Quebec City mosque earlier this week that left six people dead. Imam Zia Khan, director of the Centre for Islamic Development in Halifax, said there's a lot of discussion about whether something similar could happen here, and he predicts fewer people will visit the centre's mosque because they're scared.

