Halifax Kennel Club holds 300th dog show in its long history
The all-breed dog show at the Halifax Forum's multipurpose room began Friday evening and runs through Sunday afternoon. Event chair Lee Steeves said the event included hundreds of dogs, and people from Atlantic Canada, Quebec, Ontario, New York and Pennsylvania.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|3 hr
|Dr Reker s Bellhop
|3
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|10 hr
|dert
|2
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Sat
|HRM123
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC