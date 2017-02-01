Halifax-area rinks slated for closure could be spared
Halifax staff may recommend council keep some of the old arenas open to ensure the city has enough ice time available. Halifax officials say the four-pad arena in Dartmouth will be finished on time and a decision to close four older rinks is being re-evaluated.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
