Glace Bay man to trial on sex offences
Five sex offences against a 69-year-old Glace Bay man have been dismissed but the accused is now to proceed to trial on 13 other sex offences. Kenneth Francis MacKillop was scheduled to stand trial in Supreme Court last week on charges that included sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation.
