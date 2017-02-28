Forging pathways for African Nova Sco...

Forging pathways for African Nova Scotian youth

Isaiah Reade's interest in robots turned into a passion in 2011 shortly after his parents found a crumpled piece of paper stuffed in his knapsack. It was a sign-up sheet for an after-school program for African Nova Scotian youth, offered at Oxford Junior High in Halifax where he was a grade seven student at the time.

Nova Scotia

