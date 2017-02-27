Flood-damaged Sydney school set to reopen despite incomplete repairs
The lower level of Brookland Elementary School in Sydney, N.S., was full of mud and water after the Thanksgiving flood but is now ready for reconstruction work. Parents of students returning to Brookland Elementary School in Sydney, N.S., after March break toured the building Tuesday and emerged with mixed feelings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Mon
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC