First Nations buck C.B.'s population decline

It will come as no surprise to people in Cape Breton that the population of this small Nova Scotia island is in steep decline. From 2001 to 2016, Cape Breton lost nearly 10 per cent of its population, and the most recent census data, released last week, shows every community on the island had population declines ranging from a low of 3.2 per cent to a high of 7.3 per cent.

