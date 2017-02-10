First Nations buck C.B.'s population ...

First Nations buck C.B.'s population decline

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle Herald

It will come as no surprise to people in Cape Breton that the population of this small Nova Scotia island is in steep decline. From 2001 to 2016, Cape Breton lost nearly 10 per cent of its population, and the most recent census data, released last week, shows every community on the island had population declines ranging from a low of 3.2 per cent to a high of 7.3 per cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ... Feb 5 Republican Zombies 2
News 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En... Feb 4 no Wynne situatio... 1
News Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus... Feb 3 Woodgrange 1
Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son Jan 29 Zachary Chesley 1
From Ireland moving to Halifax Jan 29 Siobhan 1
News Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel... Jan 27 Stop Statism 2
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 26 Madmax 465
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Super Bowl
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,996 • Total comments across all topics: 278,822,515

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC