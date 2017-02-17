Federal government abandons Sable Island wind project 15 years after its launch
There are 1 comment on the Telegram story from 16 hrs ago, titled Federal government abandons Sable Island wind project 15 years after its launch. In it, Telegram reports that:
Horses on Sable Island, N.S., are shown in this undated handout photo. The harsh conditions and extreme isolation of Sable Island has forced Ottawa to abandon a wind project on the iconic crescent-shaped sandbar -- more than 15 years after it launched the initiative.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Telegram.
|
Pickering, Canada
|
#1 9 hrs ago
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC