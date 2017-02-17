Family of slain N.S. woman sculpts memorial for missing and murdered Indigenous women
Three generations of women who live on Nova Scotia's Indian Brook First Nation used the community's annual snow sculpting contest to start a discussion around missing and murdered Indigenous women from across Canada. While some other sculptures carved out icy cupcakes or cartoon characters, Mirya Obomsawin and her mother spent some nine hours this weekend carefully shaping mounds of snow into three women, seated on the ground and facing each other with crossed legs and open palms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Sun
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Sun
|Pizza
|1
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC