Family of slain N.S. woman sculpts memorial for missing and murdered Indigenous women

Three generations of women who live on Nova Scotia's Indian Brook First Nation used the community's annual snow sculpting contest to start a discussion around missing and murdered Indigenous women from across Canada. While some other sculptures carved out icy cupcakes or cartoon characters, Mirya Obomsawin and her mother spent some nine hours this weekend carefully shaping mounds of snow into three women, seated on the ground and facing each other with crossed legs and open palms.

