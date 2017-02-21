Efforts to revise NAFTA will include ...

Efforts to revise NAFTA will include all three member countries, Freeland says

7 hrs ago

Former prime minister Brian Mulroney pauses while speaking following the announcement of the $60 million Brian Mulroney Institute of Government and Mulroney Hall at St. Francis Xavier University in Antigonish, N.S. on Wednesday, October 26, 2016. Mulroney says the federal government may face a "rough negotiation" when it comes to NAFTA, but he believes Canada will nonetheless emerge with strong ties to the U.S. and Mexico.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese TORONTO - All three NAFTA members will be at the table whenever talks to revise the trade deal get underway, Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Tuesday amid concerns that Mexico could be given short shrift.

