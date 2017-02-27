Editorial: Get the shot
There's an outbreak of measles in Nova Scotia, and there are outbreaks of mumps in Alberta and British Columbia. In Nova Scotia, the current count of measles cases stands at seven, while there are 17 cases of mumps in Toronto, four possible cases in Edmonton and eight people with the illness in Medicine Hat, Alta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Truro Daily News.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|Mon
|Gremlin
|7
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 25
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC