EDITORIAL: Bruce MacKinnon keeps our lives in toon
Bruce MacKinnon's career as a cartoonist for The Chronicle Herald has proven time and time again that the pen truly is mightier than the sword. The Antigonish native has brilliantly and consistently lampooned politicians, bureaucrats and anyone or anything that might seek to impede social progress and justice.
