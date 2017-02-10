Ducky the long john-wearing horse brings joy to Nova Scotia town
Ducky the horse, clad in bright red long johns, moseyed through Truro, Nova Scotia this week, making stops at several locations in town taking part in the Truro Winter Long John Festival. Long johns are a staple for many Canadians during the winter season, but it's not every day you'll see a horse strolling through town wearing a full suit of thermal underwear.
