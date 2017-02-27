Doctor charged with voyeurism allowed...

Doctor charged with voyeurism allowed to practice with conditions

The registrar and CEO of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Nova Scotia said the charges of voyeurism against a New Glasgow doctor presented a highly unusual situation. As soon as the College heard about the criminal charges filed against Dr. Rafid Al-Nassar, Dr. Gus Grant said steps were taken to form a committee to investigate the matter.

