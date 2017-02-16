Dartmouth man with child sex conviction accused of masturbating in window
A man with a conviction of sex assault against a child is in trouble with the law again after police say someone was spotted masturbating in the window of an apartment building while children were outside sledding. Halifax Regional Police say they were called to Maplehurst Drive in Dartmouth around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after kids had spotted the man allegedly committing the indecent act.
