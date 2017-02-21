Culturally relevant teaching best for African Nova Scotian, Indigenous kids: report

If students are asked to write about a park, they all might not describe green grass, a pond, or room for a BBQ. Having teachers understand the cultural backgrounds of their students, while unpacking their own bias, misconceptions and expectations, are all part of Culturally Relevant Pedagogy that the Halifax Regional School Board has been rolling out over the past three years aimed at closing the achievement gap for African Nova Scotian and Indigenous students.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.