CSIS saw 'no high privacy risks' with...

CSIS saw 'no high privacy risks' with metadata crunching now under fire: docs

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

The national spy service saw little risk to the personal privacy of Canadians in a self-penned evaluation of its secret data-crunching centre - a shadowy program now at the centre of intense controversy, newly released documents show. The Canadian Security Intelligence Service centre touched off a firestorm late last year when a judge said CSIS had broken the law by keeping and analyzing the digital metadata of innocent people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i... 13 hr Dr. Q 6
News Three people dead, child in hospital following ... Sat dert 2
News Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a... Feb 22 the truth 1
News Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha... Feb 22 HRM123 1
News Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10) Feb 22 HRM123 10
News Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08) Feb 19 Howe Street Father 27
News Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p... Feb 19 Pizza 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,388 • Total comments across all topics: 279,185,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC