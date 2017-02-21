Corner Brook native Paula Huntley has a passion for philanthropy
A lot of people are just happy to give because they have big hearts and that's as far as they go. Corner Brook native Paula Huntley is certainly one who has no problem taking the leadership role in helping charities and being a fixture in her community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Western Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|13 hr
|Dr. Q
|6
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Sat
|dert
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
|Federal government abandons Sable Island wind p...
|Feb 19
|Pizza
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC