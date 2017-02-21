Coldbrook man fined for igniting Lockhart Mountain Road woods fire

A Coldbrook man charged following a woods fire on Lockhart Mountain Road last August that burned approximately one hectare in five minutes will have to pay a fine. Derek Wayne Moriarty, 30, was present in Kentville provincial court on Feb. 21. He pleaded guilty to igniting a fire in the woods or within 1,000 feet of the woods when a fire proclamation was in effect, contrary to the Forestry Act.

