Charges against Glace Bay man dismissed
In addition to break and enter, Glenn Joseph Morrison was also charged with three counts of breaching court orders and was scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charges. A co-accused in the case was previously sentenced to two months custody followed by a two-year probation period.
