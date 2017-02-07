CENSUS: Nova Scotia's slow growth second-worst in Canada
Among the provinces and territories, Nova Scotia had the second lowest rate of growth between the last mandatory short-form census in 2011 and the most recent data collection by the Statistics Canada. During this period, Nova Scotia showed an overall positive population growth rate of 0.2 per cent - an increase of approximately 2,000 individuals.
