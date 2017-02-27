Celebrating International Women's Day
International Women's Day will be celebrated at the Amherst Lions Community Centre on Friday, March 10 with the annual luncheon from noon to 1:30 p.m. From the first time it was observed, International Women's Day has seen many changes in how women are viewed and treated. But organizers of the Amehrst celebration say there's still much work to be done.
