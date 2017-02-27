C.B. Regional Police issue arrest warrant for Sydney Mines woman
Elisha Joanne MacLean, last known to be residing in Sydney Mines, was charged in 2015 with fraud over $5,000, and failed to appear for her scheduled court appearance. Her current address is unknown.
