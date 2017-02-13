Blizzard closes schools, disrupts travel across Nova Scotia
Environment Canada is predicting that by Tuesday morning, western portions of the province could see between 30 and 60 centimetres of snow. The rest of the Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton can expect to see between 25 and 45 centimetres.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC