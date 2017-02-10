Atlantic Canada braces for its second big blast of winter in three days
A fast-moving winter storm roared across the Maritimes late Thursday, with the forecast calling for up to 40 centimetres of snow in some areas and winds gusting at 100 kilometres per hour in parts of Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. Some schools and universities closed in the afternoon, and police warned people to stay off roads as the powerful nor'easter churned out blowing snow, reducing visibility.
