At ceremony, refugees speak of gratitude: 'I think we'll find our identity now'
Jelele Etefa and her husband Bona Dhina sang the Canadian anthem, waved plastic flags and repeated a citizenship oath at a Halifax waterfront museum Monday. It was the end of a long trek for the Ethiopian refugees, who were aware of the moment's particular poignancy.
