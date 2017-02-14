Annapolis County man convicted of legion murder won't get more time to file appeal
The Supreme Court of Canada has dismissed a request that would give an Annapolis County man convicted of second-degree murder nearly a decade ago more time to file an appeal application. Jamie John Gregory, 38, was found guilty of the second-degree murder of legion bartender Peter Vanderpluijm more than eight years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nova News Now.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Tue
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC