Alleged Toronto gang boss with local connections charged with two murders
Jahmal Richardson, who Toronto Police say is the leader of the Heart of A King gang that was deeply wounded through an agressive police sting, is now charged with two counts of second-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. The gang allegedly has deep ties to North Preston's Finest.
