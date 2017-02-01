Alleged gunman in Quebec shooting reportedly visited mosque before the killing
The president of a Quebec City mosque where six men were shot to death says the man charged in the killings visited the premises at least twice a few days beforehand. Mohamed Yangui says witnesses told him they saw Alexandre Bissonnette at the mosque and that he allegedly asked when there would be more people there.
