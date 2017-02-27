Alana Paon to run in next election
Business consultant, farmer and Isle Madame native Alana Paon will be the Progressive Conservative candidate in Cape Breton-Richmond in the upcoming provincial election. In addition to working in business and agriculture, Paon has served in the fields of entrepreneurship, youth leadership and community economic development.
