Accused released on conditions
David Clifford MacLean-Devoe, 23, is now charged with three counts of breaching his conditions after being arrested last week. He is on trial for armed robbery, wearing a mask in committing an offence, carrying a weapon dangerous to public peace, assault with a weapon and assault.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Feb 14
|GTA
|1
|Conservative memberships likely down from 2004 ...
|Feb 5
|Republican Zombies
|2
|3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed En...
|Feb 4
|no Wynne situatio...
|1
|Yarmouth fishing group condemns fishermen accus...
|Feb 3
|Woodgrange
|1
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC