Abbott slams 'Labor lite' Turnbull
Tony Abbott opened up on the problems and issues that needs to be addressed within the Liberal party to get the faith back of the people. Courtesy: The Bolt Report FORMER Prime Minister Tony Abbott has penned a highly critical analysis of the Turnbull Government, highlighting voter "despair" and concerns "the Coalition has become Labor lite."
