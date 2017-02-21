A fresh look at stunning, historic 'Book of Negroes' through N.S. online portal
The image on the computer screen looks innocent enough: A ledger showing a list of names, ages and descriptions of physical stature - all of it written in a precise script that hasn't been practised in more than two centuries. But a closer examination of the "Book of Negroes" online reveals a time when black people were - legally speaking - nothing more than property.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trans woman in Halifax questions if prejudice i...
|2 hr
|Dr. Q
|6
|Three people dead, child in hospital following ...
|Sat
|dert
|2
|N.S. woman upset after RCMP refuse to lay charg...
|Sat
|HRM123
|2
|Retired black Halifax police officer opens up a...
|Feb 22
|the truth
|1
|Man acquitted in Cole Harbour home invasion tha...
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|1
|Halifax police could replace RCMP (Mar '10)
|Feb 22
|HRM123
|10
|Dartmouth pedophile Roger Edouard Mercier, 39,t... (Feb '08)
|Feb 19
|Howe Street Father
|27
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC