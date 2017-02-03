5 seals shot, carcasses left on Cape ...

5 seals shot, carcasses left on Cape Breton beach

Fisheries officers have discovered five dead seals on a beach in western Cape Breton and say it appears the mammals were shot. Krista Peterson, a spokesperson for Fisheries and Oceans Canada, said officers were called to a beach in the Little Judique area after receiving a tip Wednesday.

