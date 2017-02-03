3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed Enfield daycare
There are 1 comment on the CBC News story from 11 min ago, titled 3-year-old allegedly assaulted at unlicensed Enfield daycare. In it, CBC News reports that:
A 55-year-old woman is facing charges for the alleged assault of a three-year-old child at an unlicensed residential daycare in Enfield, N.S. "We have specially trained investigators that we would work with in a case like this where the victim or witness is three years old," Clarke said. The woman, an employee of the daycare, was arrested Friday and released with conditions.
