Yarmouth therapist couple say Fort Mc...

Yarmouth therapist couple say Fort McMurray fire showed them 'what's really important'

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: CBC News

The couple behind a new counselling business in Yarmouth, N.S., say living through the Fort McMurray, Alta., wildfire fuelled their decision to return to Nova Scotia and influenced the way they approach their work. "There was definitely a change of perspective," said Joan Donaldson, who along with her husband Michael opened Nova Counselling and Consulting this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Jan 16 Moving girl 464
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
News Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i... Dec '16 Time capsule 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,812 • Total comments across all topics: 278,148,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC