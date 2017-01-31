Wired glass will soon lose safety designation after reports of serious injuries
Tyler Dickie displays a scar on his left arm as he stands behind a pane of wired glass at his student residence, in Toronto on Sunday, January 29, 2017. The Canadian General Standards Board is set to remove wired glass from its national building standards at the end of February, saying it isn't safe "because it's not impact resistant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lethbridge Herald.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC