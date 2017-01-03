Winter storm dumps 35 centimetres of snow on parts of Atlantic Canada
Crew members shovel snow on the offshore supply vessel Skandia Flora, used to support oil and gas drilling platforms, in Halifax on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. A powerful nor'easter blanketed the province overnight with up to 40cm of snow.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Yorkton This Week & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC