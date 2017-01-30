Verdict expected in Toronto pastor Br...

Verdict expected in Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes's gross indecency trial

51 min ago Read more: CBC News

Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes arrives at provincial court in Kentville, N.S. on Nov. 14, 2016. A verdict in the gross indecency and indecent assault trial of prominent Toronto pastor Brent Hawkes is expected today in Kentville, N.S. Hawkes, a high-profile rights activist who officiated at former NDP leader Jack Layton's state funeral in 2011, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Nova Scotia

