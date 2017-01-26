Two dead, thousands remain without power in New Brunswick after ice storm
New Brunswick's premier says two people died and two more were injured from carbon monoxide poisoning during the ice storm that has wreaked havoc in New Brunswick. Premier Brian Gallant told a news conference in Caraquet that "it is with deep sadness," that he's learned the two deaths are related to the potentially lethal gas.
