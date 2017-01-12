Trudeau visits packed cafes ahead of town hall at Halifax-area arena

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the East Coast leg of his cross country tour today with visits to several Halifax cafes, where he was greeted by happy owners and a handful of protesters. Trudeau walked around Java Blend Coffee Roasters shaking hands and taking dozens of selfies with shop customers and Liberal Party supporters and then crossed the harbour to drop in at the Two If By Sea cafe in Dartmouth.

