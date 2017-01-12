Trudeau visits packed cafes ahead of town hall at Halifax-area arena
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau began the East Coast leg of his cross country tour today with visits to several Halifax cafes, where he was greeted by happy owners and a handful of protesters. Trudeau walked around Java Blend Coffee Roasters shaking hands and taking dozens of selfies with shop customers and Liberal Party supporters and then crossed the harbour to drop in at the Two If By Sea cafe in Dartmouth.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SooToday.
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|8 hr
|Moving girl
|464
|Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test
|Jan 10
|PET
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Jan 3
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC