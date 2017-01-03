Troubled Nova Scotia veteran, family found dead: 'There is a huge sense of loss'
Aaliyah Desmond celebrated her 10th birthday three days after Christmas. She had just begun horseback riding, and announced to her family on New Year's Eve she wanted to be a veterinarian.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Tue
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Tue
|Certified Solar C...
|4
|Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3
|Tue
|Fed Up Yet eh
|1
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Dec 31
|Anonymous
|463
|Angry with your airline service? Start recording
|Dec 30
|JTF in Leduc
|1
|Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE
|Dec 26
|Bassy
|1
|Police release photos of suspect in ATM theft i...
|Dec 19
|Time capsule
|1
Find what you want!
Search Nova Scotia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC