Tired of paying up, Bhayander woman's boyfriend stabs her to death
Boyfriend of slain Bhayander woman claims he killed her as he was fed up with her habit of asking for money The accused Vicky Yapur had gone to Dipika's house to teach her and her daughter Hetal some dance steps for Hetal's school function. Pics/Hanif Patel Deceased Dipika Sanghvi's habit of asking for money, forced her boyfriend Vicky Yapur to kill her.
Nova Scotia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Justin Trudeau is actually Fidel Castro's son
|Jan 29
|Zachary Chesley
|1
|From Ireland moving to Halifax
|Jan 29
|Siobhan
|1
|Repay hundreds of millions in taxes, Ottawa tel...
|Jan 27
|Stop Statism
|2
|Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10)
|Jan 26
|Madmax
|465
|Breaugh gets nod for NDP in Lunenburg
|Jan 22
|Granny
|1
|Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb...
|Jan 3
|Mom
|1
|Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16)
|Jan 3
|Certified Solar C...
|4
