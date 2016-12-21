Thomas Ted Barrett, charged in Laura Jessome's death, again without a lawyer
A Glace Bay, N.S., man charged with second-degree murder in the death of Laura Jessome is again without a lawyer. On Tuesday, James told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Frank Edwards an ethics committee of the Nova Scotia Barristers' Society deemed her representation inappropriate because a fellow lawyer at her Dartmouth firm represented Barrett's co-accused, Morgan McNeil.
