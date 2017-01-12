Sydney prostitution sting survives challenge

Provincial court Judge Brian Williston ruled Wednesday that he found "no objectionable police conduct" that induced an accused to commit the offence of communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services. "I find that the accused has failed to establish on a balance of probabilities that the defence of entrapment has been clearly made out," said Williston, in confirming the conviction against John Russell Mercer.

