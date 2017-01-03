Sydney Mines woman enters guilty plea on drug charges
Nicole Marie Smith, 46, of Shore Road, Sydney Mines, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking in marijuana. A third charge of trafficking was dismissed.
