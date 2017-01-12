Sydney man enters guilty pleas on dru...

Sydney man enters guilty pleas on drug charges

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cape Breton Post

Michael Basil Ranni of Kings Road pleaded guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking in hashish and possession of cocaine. The offences occurred last July 6 in Sydney.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cape Breton Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Nova Scotia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russell Wangersky: PM fails another optics test Tue PET 1
News Canada: Environmentalists puzzled by large numb... Jan 3 Mom 1
News Solar company leaves trail of unhappy customers... (May '16) Jan 3 Certified Solar C... 4
News Five stories in the news today, Jan. 3 Jan 3 Fed Up Yet eh 1
Considering moving to Nova Scotia from BC (Apr '10) Dec 31 Anonymous 463
News Angry with your airline service? Start recording Dec 30 JTF in Leduc 1
Meet ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE JOIN FREE Dec 26 Bassy 1
See all Nova Scotia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Nova Scotia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Nova Scotia

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,544 • Total comments across all topics: 277,842,907

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC